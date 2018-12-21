‘Crumbling justice system’ as fire alarm failure sparks walkout

A FAILED fire alarm system caused delays in court after lawyers refused to enter the building.

Criminal defence lawyers from several firms yesterday stayed out on the steps of Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court after being told the alarm system would not sound.

Staff insisted the building was safe with contingency plans were in place to warn people if a blaze broke out.

But Tim Sparkes, from Rowe Sparkes, told The News: ‘It’s a classic example of the crumbling state of the criminal justice system.’

Defendants represented by those lawyers refusing to come in asked for adjournments in their cases - meaning many prosecutions did not get underway.

In one case of an accused drug-driver, prosecutor Alicia Keen told magistrates: ‘He has a right to be represented and to work in a safe environment.’

The defendant handed over a letter from Rowe Sparkes explaining they would not be in the building under the current situation.

The court heard that a solution might not be found until January.

It comes as BuzzFeed News yesterday revealed district judges had concerns over a major court reform programme by HM Courts and Tribunal Service.

Yesterday solicitors were concerned no-one entering the building had been told there was no working audible alarm.

Kate Watts, from Rowe Sparkes, said: ‘I’ve gone in today as a guinea pig, haven’t been informed.

‘The three members of the public behind me were not informed.

‘I’m not prepared for staff to be working in (this) environment.’

On Wednesday a court’s list of cases was moved to the Portsmouth Crown Court building after concerns were raised.

Lawyer Howard Barrington-Clark said: ‘My concern is that people are not being told that there’s no audible fire alarm.’

A Ministry of Justice spokeswoman said the announcement system had a fault so the fire alert panel will be staffed all times, with notice put around the court.

She said: ‘The health and safety of court users is our priority and contingency plans are in place to ensure people are immediately aware in case of emergency.’

The Ministry of Justice said the Crown Premises Fire Inspection Group has approved contingency plans.