BANK balances of the nation’s drivers are now being targeted by ruthless fraudsters sending out fake text messages which claim to be from the DVLA.

Cyber crooks are trying to lure road users into handing over their personal details by claiming they’re entitled to a refund on their vehicle tax.

Now, in reaction to the scam, the DVLA has stepped up its efforts to warn people of the scam after it was bombarded by messages from panicking recipients of the dodgy texts.

These messages includes a link to what appears to be a government website where drivers can fill out a form with their bank account information.

However, rather than being given a tax refund, the bank details are sent straight to gangs of scammers who drain money from the account.

The DVLA is urging people to avoid clicking and first sent out warning last month. However, the motoring organisation has reported a fresh batch of fake texts have been sent out, sparked more cautions.

On its website the organisation said: 'DVLA is reminding customers that the only official place to find our services and information is on GOV.UK.

'Cyber scams are common so we want to help our customers to spot fraudulent activity.

'We don’t send emails or text messages that ask you to confirm your personal details or payment information, such as for a vehicle tax refund.

'If you get anything like this, don’t open any links and delete the email or text immediately.'