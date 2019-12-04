Cyclist, 43, punched and kicked by teenagers in Portsmouth bike robbery

POLICE are on the hunt for three teenagers who punched and kicked a cyclist before stealing his bike.

The victim, a 43-year-old man, was approached by the thugs on bikes as he travelled along Gamble Road, Buckland, at about 1pm yesterday.

Police have given a description of the three yobs in a bid to bring them to justice.

He managed to cycle away but the yobs caught up with him in Agincourt Road and assaulted him, before stealing his red Giant mountain bike.

Detective Constable Pete Bambury said: ‘We know that two women who were walking along the road at the time tried to help.

‘If this was you, please get in touch with us as you may have information which can help with our investigation.

‘We’re also keen to speak to anyone who saw these three riding around the area yesterday afternoon or knows who they are.’

The attackers on bikes, dressed in dark clothing, are described as being aged around 18 and white, with brown hair.

Anyone with information about should call police on 101, quoting 44190434530, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

