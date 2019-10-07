Cyclist attacks motorist and throws bike at car on Hampshire country road

POLICE are looking to identify a road rage cyclist after a bike was thrown at a car during an angry altercation with a driver.

During the altercation, a man in his 60s had a bicycle thrown at his car before he was reportedly assaulted by one of three cyclists at the scene.

Police want to speak this cyclist after a man in his 60s was assaulted in Newtown near Soberton Heath. Picture: Hampshire police

The incident took place at around 3pm on September 18 in Newtown near Soberton Heath. The man was driving along Church Road when he became involved in an argument with a man on a bike who was part of a group of three cyclists.

Police have released a photograph of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

They have urged anyone who knows the man or witnessed the incident to contact the police on 101 and to quote crime reference 44190333931.

Anyone who would prefer to remain anonymous should call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.