A CYCLIST died after being involved in a suspected hit and run crash yesterday in West Sussex.

A man was arrested after driving off from the scene following the incident on the eastbound carriageway of the A259 Hawthorn Road at Wick, Littlehampton, at 6.30am.

The male was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop and causing death by dangerous driving.

‘My thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragic incident,’ PC Tom Van Der Wee said.

Anyone with information should contact Sussex police.