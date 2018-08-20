Cyclist hurt as car crashes into Southsea Chinese takeaway

Have your say

A CAR hit a cyclist before slamming into the front of a Chinese takeaway in Southsea today.

The silver Honda was travelling along Waverley Road when it hit the cyclist just after midday, leaving the rider with an injury to his arm, police said.

The vehicle then continued along the road and smashed into the Happy Meeting takeaway.

A police spokeswoman said: ‘We were called just after midday following a collision involving a car and a cyclist in Waverley Road.

‘The car, a Honda, then crashed into the front of a building.

‘The male cyclist has an injury to his arm and was treated by paramedics.

‘The male driver suffered minor injuries.’

Both people were taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital, in Cosham

A spokesman for South Central Ambulance Service said the service was called at 12.03pm to reports a car had hit a building, trapping the driver in the vehicle.

He said: ‘We sent a paramedic team leader in a rapid response vehicle and an ambulance to the scene. They then requested a second ambulance as it appears the same vehicle was in collision with a cyclist before hitting the wall.

‘The cyclist, male, had sustained an arm injury and was happy to use our alternative transport service – a taxi – to go to the Queen Alexandra Hospital for further treatment.

‘The car driver, on being freed from the vehicle, was also taken to the QA as a precaution and for further assessment.’

Three fire crews were called initially at 12.14pm, two from Southsea and one from Cosham. However, the team from Cosham was stood down before reaching the crash site.

Firefighters helped the injured driver from their vehicle and provided first aid, before paramedics arrived.

A spokesman for Hampshire Fire and Rescue said the call wasn’t as serious as first thought, adding: ‘Initially, it was reported that a car had collided into a building but it just looks like it hit the building.

‘One casualty was helped from the vehicle by the fire service.’

Red and white tape sealed off the road for almost an hour.

The fire service left the scene at 12.51pm.

Police have not said they are investigating the incident and there are no reports anyone has been arrested.