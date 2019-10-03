Cyclist in his 50s injured in hit-and-run crash in Portsmouth

A CYCLIST was thrown from his bike after a van crashed into him in a hit-and-run.

Police said the cyclist, in his 50s, was stationary in Milton Road in the right filter lane waiting to turn at the junction with Tangier Road yesterday morning at 7.15am.

A van travelling south in Copnor crashed into the victim, police said.

A spokesman said: 'He sustained leg and arm injuries after he was thrown from his bike, which was badly damaged.

‘The driver of the van failed to stop at the scene.

‘The junction is very busy at that time of day and we are appealing for witnesses or dash cam footage.’

Call 101 with any information quoting 44190351308.

