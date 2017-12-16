Cyclist injured in Gosport robbery

Have your say

A WOMAN was injured after she was robbed while fixing her bicycle in Gosport, police said.

The 46-year-old was repairing her push bike close to Beech Grove on Thursday night when a robber stole items from her handbag.

She received a minor injury in the incident.

Police said the incident was reported shortly before 7.45pm.

No further details about the circumstances have been given by police.

Officers have approached witnesses in the area and are continuing to speak to the victim to establish what happened and what items were taken.

Members of the neighbourhood policing team have been patrolling the area and reviewing CCTV, a spokesman said.

No other reports of similar incidents have been received.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting 44170485245.