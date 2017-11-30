Cyclist suffers broken leg after crash in Fareham

Have your say

A CYCLIST was left with a broken leg after a crash involving a van in Fareham.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident on Southampton Road.

Officers received a report of the crash involving the 49-year-old male cyclist and the van which happened shortly after 7am on November 21, by roadworks next to the Eaton building.

The cyclist was taken to hospital after fracturing his leg.

Officers investigating the exact circumstances of the incident are appealing for the van driver to get in touch.

They are also keen to speak to a woman who stopped to help the cyclist, as well as anyone who may have witnessed it.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting 44170454654.