Cyclist suffers ‘potentially life-threatening’ head injuries in collision with bus in Portsmouth

A cyclist has been taken to hospital with ‘potentially life-threatening’ head injuries after a collision with a bus in Portsmouth.

There are delays on Northern Road in Cosham after police shut off part of the southbound route.

A police spokesperson said officers were called just before 9.30am to the road where there had been reports a cyclist and a bus had collided.

The cyclist, a man, was treated by paramedics at the scene and taken to Southampton General Hospital with ‘potentially life-threatening’ head injuries.

Traffic is being diverted back into Cosham.

Stagecoach South has said its buses are temporarily unable to serve King George V Playing Fields or Cosham Health Centre southbound while the route is closed.

Police have closed off part of Northern Road. Picture: Steve Deeks

Police are appealing for anyone who saw what happened to get in contact.

Call 101 if you have any information.