Cyclist suffers ‘potentially life-threatening’ head injuries in collision with bus in Portsmouth

A cyclist has been taken to hospital with ‘potentially life-threatening’ head injuries after a collision with a bus in Portsmouth.
There are delays on Northern Road in Cosham after police shut off part of the southbound route.
A police spokesperson said officers were called just before 9.30am to the road where there had been reports a cyclist and a bus had collided.
The cyclist, a man, was treated by paramedics at the scene and taken to Southampton General Hospital with ‘potentially life-threatening’ head injuries.
Traffic is being diverted back into Cosham.
Stagecoach South has said its buses are temporarily unable to serve King George V Playing Fields or Cosham Health Centre southbound while the route is closed.
Police are appealing for anyone who saw what happened to get in contact.
Call 101 if you have any information.