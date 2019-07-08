Cyclist threatened with a knife by gang of youths in Gosport

A CYCLIST was threatened by a gang of youths who ‘came out from bushes’ in an attack at the weekend.

According to Hampshire Constabulary, a 27-year-old man was cycling over the Millennium Bridge towards the Explosion Museum at 1.30am on Saturday, July 6, when he was approached by a youngster, who demanded his money and mobile phone.

Millennium Bridge, Gosport. Picture: Neil Harris

When the cyclist refused, he was punched in the face by the attacker – before two more youths came out from the bushes, one of whom was carrying a knife.

Fortunately, the cyclist was able to make a getaway.

A spokeswoman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘All three youths were described as white and about 15-19 years old.

‘Additionally, one of the youths was skinny, with short blond hair and was wearing a white T-shirt and dark shorts – another was described as medium build, short brown hair and wearing a blue / black top and blue jeans.’

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 101, quoting the crime reference number 44190233842.

