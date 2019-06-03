Have your say

RESIDENTS are being reminded that drones have been banned from Southsea Common over the coming days.

Police have put signs up across the area warning that flying the machines over the D-Day 75 ceremony site is prohibited.

Drones have been banned from Southsea Common. Picture: Matthew Mohan-Hickson

Security has been heightened ahead of the national commemorative event to mark the anniversary of the Normandy Landings.

Road closures are set to come into force from tomorrow and car parks in Southsea have already been shut, with people warned that vehicles will be removed.

Hundreds of D-Day veterans are set to attend the ceremony on the common on Wednesday, alongside the Queen and world leaders such as Donald Trump.

Armed police have been patroling Southsea in the run up to the event.