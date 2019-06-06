D-Day 75: No arrests made during Portsmouth's D-Day commemorations, police confirm

POLICE have said no arrests have been made during Hampshire's biggest ever operation in keeping people safe during D-Day commemorations.

Officers confirmed no-one was arrested on Wednesday – including protesters in Guildhall Square.

Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Millions watched the broadcast commemoration event where 99-year-old D-Day veteran John Jenkins earned a standing ovation after appearing on stage.

Police from forces across the country were drafted in to assist – with Secret Service agents on Southsea Common protecting US president Donald Trump.

Police snipers were spotted on rooftops along with police horses, the marine unit and other officers.

The Queen and 16 world leaders observed the ceremony from a Royal box set up inside the ceremony area – fenced off to the public.

Assistant chief constable Dave Hardcastle, gold commander for the policing operation, said: 'The aim of our policing operation was to ensure the veterans were able to mark this poignant day with the respect and honour they deserved and the feedback we are getting from our partners is that this was achieved.'