D-Day 75 policing tightens up as flat owners told not to poke long-lens cameras out their windows

PEOPLE living in high-rise blocks neighbouring Southsea Common have been told to be careful about poking long-lens cameras out their windows when US president Donald Trump is in town.
Hampshire police are carrying out a major operation to keep the public, D-Day veterans, the Queen aand visiting heads of state safe on June 5.
More road closures are set to be in force from Tuesday. Police have been speaking with people living in the area.
A spokeswoman said they had ‘warned people against long lenses’ amid security concerns when US president Donald Trump is in Portsmouth on Wednesday.
Portsmouth is hosting the national commemorative event for D-Day 75 at Southsea Common.
