D-Day 75 policing tightens up as flat owners told not to poke long-lens cameras out their windows

PEOPLE living in high-rise blocks neighbouring Southsea Common have been told to be careful about poking long-lens cameras out their windows when US president Donald Trump is in town.

Hampshire police are carrying out a major operation to keep the public, D-Day veterans, the Queen aand visiting heads of state safe on June 5.

Hampshire police have a large presence in Southsea ahead of the D-Day 75 commemorations on June 5. Pictured is: Officers in Southsea giving residents advice ahead of the commemorations.Picture: Hampshire police

More road closures are set to be in force from Tuesday. Police have been speaking with people living in the area.

A spokeswoman said they had ‘warned people against long lenses’ amid security concerns when US president Donald Trump is in Portsmouth on Wednesday.

Portsmouth is hosting the national commemorative event for D-Day 75 at Southsea Common.

