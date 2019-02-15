Dad bludgeoned over the head with crowbar in Waterlooville tools theft says ‘our daughters thought I was going to die’

VIOLENT thieves who attacked a husband and wife with a crowbar were only stopped when their 11-year-old daughter unleashed the family Rottweiler forcing the thugs to flee, the couple have revealed.

Upset Ashley Selway told The News she feared the the horror attack outside her home could have killed her husband Darren. The building company owner was left with a bleed on the brain and fractured skull, both needing surgery.

Photo shows a medical scan of Darren Selway's skull after he was attacked with a crowbar. Picture: Ashley Selway

The couple, both 37, revealed how the attack - sparked when Darren confronted three thieves stealing tools from his parked Ford Transit - was only stopped when their 11-year-old daughter released Rottweiler Mia from the house and the gang fled.

Speaking to The News, Ashley said: ‘I’m constantly thinking this could have been a different story - I could’ve been burying my husband and our daughters could have lost their dad.

‘I want those people to know this is not acceptable - this behaviour has got to stop because someone is going to end up dead.

‘If that was an older guy that went out there he might not have survived that.’

Ashley and Darren Selway who were attacked by crowbar-wielding thieves

Their eldest daughter had heard the thieves interfering with the van on February 7 at 9.30pm and raised the alarm. Darren, who returned him from hospital on Tuesday, charged out and confronted them - throwing one of the gang on to their getaway car in a bid to stop them.

It was then the driver - one of up to four people involved - got out with a crowbar, punched Ashley and then ‘whacked’ Darren over the head.

Darren said: ‘I dread to think what they would have done to my wife and I.

‘I’m so angry about what these cowards have done to my family.

Rottweiler Mia who scared off thieves who attacked Darren and Ashley Selway at their home near Wincanton Way, Waterlooville

‘My poor daughters should never have to witness this happening to their parents it sickens me that they both thought their dad was going to die in front of them

‘It breaks both our hearts that our girls witnessed this.’

He was bludgeoned once over the head with a crowbar, punched in the face and struck again on the shoulder as he went down.

The thief wielding the crowbar also swung at Ashley but pulled short when he realised she was a woman, Ashley said.

Pictures show Darren Selway after he was attacked by crowbar-wielding thieves when he and his wife Ashley tried to stop them stealing tools from his Ford Transit. Picture: Ashley Selway

But instead he punched her straight in the face as their daughters 11 and 13, watched in horror from the house.

Speaking about how the attack unfolded, Ashley said: ‘My husband went back to his van, he was still trying to fight and not go down, another guy got out the car and punched him in the face.’

‘When I tried to shield my husband I thought “oh my god they’re going to hit me with it” - as I tried to protect him and tell him to go down I thought “if they’re going to hit him again they’re going to kill him”.

‘I put my hand up and said that’s enough - my daughter let the dog out. They got in the car and scarpered because she’s a Rottweiler.’

Darren was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham before being transferred to Southampton General Hospital. The family has praised all medics involved.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting 44190046666.

Pictures show Darren Selway after he was attacked by crowbar-wielding thieves when he and his wife Ashley tried to stop them stealing tools from his Ford Transit. Picture: Ashley Selway

Pictures show Darren Selway after he was attacked by crowbar-wielding thieves when he and his wife Ashley tried to stop them stealing tools from his Ford Transit. Picture: Ashley Selway