Dad-to-be jailed with pal for drunk Fareham street assaults

TWO men have been jailed for assaulting four men in the street in an ‘alcohol-fuelled’ attack.

Jack Darvill, 20, of Campbell Road, Southsea, and Lance Burt, 21, of Bury Hall Lane, Gosport, were so drunk they could not remember what happened.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse'portsmouth news breaking

Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court heard they had assaulted three men on July 22 in Fareham.

Sentencing them both to three months in prison, district judge Anthony Callaway said: (These) men in the street, minding their own business, were then approached by you two wanting trouble.

‘I accept that this was an alcohol-fuelled incident but that makes it in my judgement worse.

‘They were punched, they were injured and you two walked off without regard.’

Darvill and Burt admitted drinking spirits on the night of the assaults, the court heard.

Asked if he had been out in Fareham, Darvill said: ‘I don’t know, I don’t remember going to Fareham.’

Darvill, whose partner is due to give birth in February, was said to be embarrassed and ashamed, and has not had a drink since July. He ‘apologises profusely,’ the court heard.

Care leaver Burt smokes cannabis every day, the court heard, and is ‘immature’.

Darvill admitted two charges of assault by beating, while Burt admitted four charges of the same and criminal damage to a bike.