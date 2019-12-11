Danger driver jailed for mounting Leigh Park pavement

AN UNINSURED danger driver has been jailed.

Daniel Grainger, 29, of Derby Road, North End in Portsmouth, drove on the pavement in Leigh Park.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Grainger was spotted in a black Volkswagen Golf in High Lawn Way, Dunsbury Way, Middle Park Way and Swanmore Road on April 28.

A district judge at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court said he had a 'flagrant disregard for people and their property' and jailed him for five months.

He was driving at night.

District judge Anthony Callaway banned him from driving for three years.

He admitted dangerous driving and having no insurance.