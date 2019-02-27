Danger roads heat map drawn up after Portsmouth cyclists hundreds of near-miss crashes 

DANGER hotspots on the city’s roads have been revealed after cyclists reported hundreds of near-misses and crashes.

Portsmouth is one of the most dangerous cities in the United Kingdom for riders on two wheels - with more than 400 near-misses logged in just six months.

One map shows where near-misses involving cyclists have taken place, the other shows where collisions have happened. Picture: Portsmouth City Council

New data reveals the worst streets are: the B2177, Portsdown Hill Road, Southwick Hill Road, Copnor Road and London Road in Hilsea, and residential streets in the west of Milton ward.

Cyclists have been reporting any narrowly-avoided crash in a scheme run by Portsmouth City Council after the tragic death of Tim Atkins, who died in an accident with another cyclist at a pinch point in Eastern Road.

The hotspots have been compiled showing the worst areas for near-misses as transport officers mull expanding the online reporting scheme to pedestrians.

Speaking to The News, Tim’s sister Joanna, 39, of Southsea, said: ‘It is a positive step that this is being done.

‘If people can report incidents it will make the council more aware.

‘But I still stand by that it is too little too late.’

Between March and September last year 422 near-misses were reported. The data revealed hotspots in the city with roads in Cosham, Hilsea and Milton shown to be the most dangerous.

Councillor Lynne Stagg, cabinet member for transport, said: ‘The number of collisions involving cyclists in the city has been going down, but there's still a lot more to be done on safety.

‘The near-miss reporting scheme is one part of that, as it identifies spots where safety is an issue and gives us a chance to prevent collisions before they happen.’

Figures from Hampshire Constabulary show crashes involving cyclists are reducing, with 191 in 2013 compared to 159 in 2017. But Portsmouth is still the 14th highest ranked local authority for incidents. Between 2013-2017 there were 34 cyclists involved in crashes classed in the killed or seriously injured category each year.

Cllr Stagg added: ‘One reason Portsmouth has more collisions involving cyclists is the way the city has developed, with narrow streets, and only a few main routes, which have lots of side junctions.

‘Often drivers simply do not see cyclists at these junctions. All road users need to look out for each other.’

Ian Saunders, chairman of the Portsmouth Cycle Forum, said the system was a long time coming. He said: 'Not long after (Tim’s) accident we discovered lots of people saying they had had lots of near-misses themselves there.

‘We were concerned that what was a fatal accident could have been mitigated if there was the data. And this was the same for areas around the city.

He added: 'We welcome anything that will make the roads safer, not just for cyclists but for pedestrians as well. But the next thing is we want to see how the data is going to be used to make the roads safer.'

A decision on the scheme will be made on tomorrow. If the pedestrian reporting trial is approved it will be piloted for six months starting in April.