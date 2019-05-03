Dangerous mum and daughter duo jailed after stamping on woman and breaking her ankle    

A DANGEROUS mum and daughter duo who befriended a woman before stamping on the victim and breaking her ankle were thrown in jail.

Bognor Regis pair Joan Lee, 47 and Zoe Lee, 22, were both sent to prison for five years at Portsmouth Crown Court after being found guilty of grievous bodily harm following a trial.

The dangerous duo were at a pub with a group of friends in High Street, Bognor Regis, in January, 2018, when they invited the victim and her daughter to a bar.

During the walk, Joan, of Glamis Street, and Zoe, of Orchard Way, attacked the victim –stamping on her and leaving the lady with a broken ankle.

Investigating detective constable Elaine Keating said: ‘This was a particularly nasty assault on an unaware victim.

‘We worked quickly as a team to identify the suspects involved in the case and would like to thank the security staff at the nearby nightclub who provided invaluable information.

‘The case was also strengthen when officers arrested Zoe and the clothes she was wearing in the CCTV footage were discovered in her room.

‘We welcome the sentence Joan and Zoe have been given and hope this sends out a clear message that we will continue to investigate matters such as this to ensure justice is served.’