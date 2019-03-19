David Beckham to face court hearing for using phone while driving 

DAVID Beckham will face a full court hearing for driving his Bentley while using his mobile phone in London's West End.

The football star, 43, admitted using the device while driving in Great Portland Street, after being spotted by a member of the public on November 21.

David Beckham is facing a court hearing. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

His case was considered at Bromley Magistrates Court on Tuesday, through an administrative process known as a single justice procedure, which is not open to the press or public.

The procedure was introduced across England and Wales in 2015 as a means of freeing up court time by allowing magistrates to quickly deal with low-level offences which do not warrant prison sentences.

READ MORE: Jail again for Portsmouth burglar who led police on five-hour rooftop standoff

But the hearing was adjourned to Lavender Hill Magistrates Court on April 17 ‘to show cause’.

A member of court staff said: ‘The magistrates requested more information - either the circumstances in which it happened or they think they don't have enough information about the charge to make an informed decision.’

The next hearing will be held in open court, she said.

The magistrate has the power to impose six penalty points and a £200 fine for the charge of using a mobile while driving.

Scotland Yard on Monday said the father-of-four had pleaded guilty by post.

Two months before he was reported for the offence, Beckham was criticised after avoiding prosecution on a speeding charge because of a technicality.

READ MORE: Katie Price’s partner in court charged with threatening police officer - Nationa

Enlisting the services of celebrity lawyer Nick Freeman, who is dubbed ‘Mr Loophole’, Beckham accepted he drove a loaned Bentley at 59mph in a 40mph zone in west London in January last year.

But he did not face further action because a notice of intended prosecution (NIP) was not received until one day after the statutory 14-day time limit.

Joshua Harris, director of campaigns for Brake, said it was ‘hugely disappointing’ to see the role model ‘shirking his responsibility and getting off a speeding prosecution on a mere technicality’.

Beckham was sent another NIP for the latest incident and was charged on February 5, according to court staff who were unable to access details of a plea.

Mr Freeman also assisted Beckham in overturning an eight-month driving ban in 1999 after arguing that the footballer was trying to escape a paparazzi photographer.