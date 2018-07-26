Dealer who was caught with hard drugs and hundreds of pounds in cash in Southsea is jailed 

A LONDONER who was arrested in Southsea carrying heroin and crack cocaine has been jailed for five years.

Marcel Anthony Clarke, 28, of Wimbledon Parkside, Wimbledon, London, was charged with possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A – crack cocaine and heroin.

He received five years for each charge, to run concurrently.

Crack cocaine and heroin worth £390 and £345 in cash was seized from Clarke.

Detective Sergeant Matthew Easton said: ‘This is another good result for our Drugs Related Harm team and the local community - removing a drug dealer from the streets of Portsmouth.’

Detective Chief Inspector Nick Heelan said: ‘We continue to actively target drug dealers and disrupt drug dealing in Portsmouth.

‘I hope this sentence reassures our local community that we will do everything in our power to get drug dealers off of our streets and in front of the courts.

‘I would urge anyone with information about drug dealers to call police on 101, or 999 if a crime is in progress.’

Police have issued this crime advice. If you’re concerned about drug-related activity in your area, the things to look out for are as follows:

A sudden increase in visitors to a house or flat and people only staying for a very short time.

Short exchanges between small groups of people at or close to a flat or house.

Residents leaving a flat or house on numerous occasions throughout the day and returning a short time later.

People loitering in an area and using their mobile phones frequently.

New-looking or hire cars parked outside a house or flat that wouldn’t normally be there, and being driven by somebody that you wouldn’t normally associate with driving that style of car.

If you have any information about drug-related activity in your area please call us on 101 or 999 if a crime is in progress. Information can be given anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.