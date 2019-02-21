AN MP has said he is ‘deeply concerned’ after a police officer on patrol was stabbed in the back.

Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan said officers ‘work day in, day out’ to protect people in the city.

Stamshaw Park stabbing

It comes as an officer was stabbed in the back Stamshaw Park today at 12.15pm near Newcomen Road.

In a statement, Mr Morgan said: ‘I am deeply concerned to learn of the stabbing of a police officer at Stamshaw Park today.

‘Our city’s police work day in, day out, with officers putting their uniform on and standing in harm’s way to keep Portsmouth’s communities safe.

‘I have spoken with the district commander about this important matter and have asked to be kept abreast of developments.

‘I am reassured the police do not believe there is any wider risk to the community at this time and have been informed a man has been arrested and is currently in custody.

‘I urge anyone in our community with information to come forward to the police as part of their ongoing investigations.’