Charlie Mulvey, 20, of Linkenholt Way, Leigh Park, admitted sexual assault on a woman in Gloucestershire on October 14, 2021, by touching her when she did not consent.

The defendant also admitted criminal damage on the same day after destroying a sign to The Riverside in Gloucestershire.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 20 rehabilitation days.

He was told to pay £500 compensation to his victim.

Mulvey has to pay costs of £200 and a surcharge of £95.

Johnnie Carter, 52, of Copse Lane, Hayling Island, was found guilty of one offence of failing to provide police information relating to the identity of a Toyota driver for an alleged driving offence in the town on June 9, 2021.

Carter was found guilty of the offence and was told pay court costs of £500.

He was fined £180 and must pay a victim surcharge of £34 - resulting in him having to fork out a total of £714.

Rowan Kitto, 19, of Fleetwood Close, St Giles, admitted driving while unfit on November 9, 2022, in Victoria Road and Anchor Gate Road contrary to the HM Naval Base Portsmouth byelaws.

Magistrates fined Kitto £280 and told him to pay costs of £85 and a £92 victim surcharge. It means he has a total of £457 to pay.

Joshua Ammen, 19, of Trevor Road, Portsmouth, admitted breaching his supervision requirements by failing to attend appointments with probation.

The defendant also admitted a breach of failing to stay at an approved address.

