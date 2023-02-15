News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Defendants sentenced for crimes at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court - including a man guilty of sexually assaulting a woman and criminal damage

DEFENDANTS have been sentenced for their crimes at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court.

By Steve Deeks
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 15th Feb 2023, 1:11pm

Charlie Mulvey, 20, of Linkenholt Way, Leigh Park, admitted sexual assault on a woman in Gloucestershire on October 14, 2021, by touching her when she did not consent.

The defendant also admitted criminal damage on the same day after destroying a sign to The Riverside in Gloucestershire.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Magistrates imposed a community order with 20 rehabilitation days.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse Saturday 3rd November 2018 FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Most Popular

He was told to pay £500 compensation to his victim.

Mulvey has to pay costs of £200 and a surcharge of £95.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

READ NOW: Notorious shoplifter jailed

Johnnie Carter, 52, of Copse Lane, Hayling Island, was found guilty of one offence of failing to provide police information relating to the identity of a Toyota driver for an alleged driving offence in the town on June 9, 2021.

Carter was found guilty of the offence and was told pay court costs of £500.

He was fined £180 and must pay a victim surcharge of £34 - resulting in him having to fork out a total of £714.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Rowan Kitto, 19, of Fleetwood Close, St Giles, admitted driving while unfit on November 9, 2022, in Victoria Road and Anchor Gate Road contrary to the HM Naval Base Portsmouth byelaws.

Magistrates fined Kitto £280 and told him to pay costs of £85 and a £92 victim surcharge. It means he has a total of £457 to pay.

Joshua Ammen, 19, of Trevor Road, Portsmouth, admitted breaching his supervision requirements by failing to attend appointments with probation.

The defendant also admitted a breach of failing to stay at an approved address.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was fined £50.