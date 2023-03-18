Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary report that a defibrillator was taken from Southampton General Hospital, Tremona Road, last month. A CCTV image has been released as police are continuing their enquiries into the theft.

The force said: ‘Do you recognise this man? We’d like to speak to him after a defibrillator was stolen from Southampton General Hospital.

‘The incident took place on Thursday, February 25. Anyone with any information is asked to contact us on 101 quoting 44230079656 as soon as possible.’

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to after a defibrillator was stolen from Southampton General Hospital. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.

