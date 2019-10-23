'Deliberate' fire destroys classrooms at Staunton Country Park in Havant

A ‘DELIBERATE’ fire has destroyed classrooms at a country park in Havant.

Fire crews from Havant and Emsworth were called to Staunton Country Park last night to tackle the blaze.

Fire in a derelict building in Stauton Country Park in Havant. Picture: Lacey Plumbley

SEE ALSO: Southsea rooftop murder probe 'no longer being treated as suspicious'

Crew manager Morford from Havant Fire Station said: ‘We were called at 9.25pm last night to Staunton Country Park as some derelict classrooms had been deliberately set on fire. They were due to be knocked down.

‘Two crews from Havant and one crew from Emsworth put out the fire with jets and it took us two hours. It is a big waste of resources.’

SEE ALSO: Jurors told window fitter Scott Dungworth accused of 'fleecing' £56,000 from pensioners, 75, and 77, in Portsmouth