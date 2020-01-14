'Depraved' Fareham child rapist jailed for 24 years for abusing three girls

A 'DEPRAVED' child rapist has been jailed for 24 years.

Steven Ward, 43, was convicted at Portsmouth Crown Court of 14 rape charges and seven sexual assaults against three girls.

Ward, of Chartwell Close, Fareham, abused the girls between 2006 and 2017.

Yesterday Ward was jailed after a trial last year.

DC Marie Duffy said: ‘I would like to thank the victims for their bravery in coming forward and trusting us enough to tell us what had happened to them.

'Without their courage this depraved man would not be behind bars today.

‘I hope that today’s conviction and jail sentence gives others who have suffered abuse of this nature the confidence to report it to police.

‘We will always take these sorts of allegations extremely seriously, and wholeheartedly commend the courage it takes to speak out many years after incidents have happened.’