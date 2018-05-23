Desperate hunt for missing veteran Danny Johnston centres on village

SEARCH and rescue volunteers are once again scouring the countryside in a desperate bid to find missing veteran Danny Johnson.

The 35-year-old has been missing since Sunday morning after leaving his family home at 9am.

Daniel Johnston, 35, from Bognor was last seen on the morning of Sunday, May 20

His disappearance sparked an immediate response from family, friends and fellow soldiers of his former regiment, the Princess of Wales’s Royal Regiment, who have been searching non-stop for the Afghanistan war hero.

The latest hunt has been taking place in the small village of Stoughton, near Chichester.

Soldiers and veterans have set up an operating HQ inside the Hare and Hounds pub where they are coordinating the latest effort, supported by Sussex Police and other volunteers.

It comes after previous fruitless hunts of Queen Elizabeth Country Park, the South Downs and popular walking routes towards Winchester earlier this week.

In the wake of Mr Johnston’s disappearance, an online fundraising site has been set up to help fund the voluntary search – a campaign which has raised almost £3,500.

As previously revealed by The News, police had tracked Mr Johnston’s phone from Bognor Regis, where he lives, to Queen Elizabeth Country Park where the device went dark on Sunday afternoon.

The News understands the phone has not been switched on since and that no contact has been made by Mr Johnston to family and friends.

Those involved in the search fear for his safety and have said it is critical they find him as soon as possible.

Mr Johnston was last seen wearing a beige baseball cap, dark blue puffa jacket, blue jeans and Asics trainers.

He is 6ft tall, white and of medium build. He is heavily tattooed on his arms and legs, with one of his legs fully tattooed with geometric designs and Blue Brothers just above the left ankle.

To support the fundraising appeal, see gofundme.com/ftt8m-dannyjohnston-