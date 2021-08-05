Detectives hunting Horndean dog-nappers say teenage robbery was 'serious incident'

It comes after Border Terrier cross Melchy was stolen from Samuel Brotherton, 13, as he walked in Stonechat Road, Horndean, on Tuesday afternoon.

The five-year-old dog was returned after publicity forced the dog-nappers to leave it at Jubilee Park, Waterlooville.

Now Det Con Lucy Allan said: ‘This was a very upsetting incident for the boy and the family, and we are very grateful that Melchy has been returned.

Stolen dog Melchy who belongs to teenager Samuel Brotherton. Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘However, we are still investigating this serious incident and would ask anyone with information to come forward to help us identify the suspects.

‘We are keen to hear from anyone who saw a blue car in the area at the time, with two men inside, who might be able to provide us with some further information.

‘Perhaps you have dash-cam or private CCTV that could assist our enquiries?’

As reported, owners Mark and Donna Brotherton were over the moon at getting Melchy back after the traumatic incident.

Two men in a blue Volvo had pulled up, with one asking their son the dog’s name.

Footage recorded by a Nest doorbell camera captured the moment they pushed the boy to the ground and stole Melchy before driving off.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting 44210308384.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.

