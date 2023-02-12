Staffordshire Police want to speak to Georgian Constantin, 42, from Stoke-on-Trent, in connection with the death of Valentina Cozma, 40, in a blaze on Thursday. Police were called to a report of a fire on Campbell Road, Stoke, at 3.10pm.

READ NOW: Car meet worries

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Cozma was also from Stoke-on-Trent, and specially trained officers have been supporting her family. Detective Superintendent Nicki Addison said: ‘Officers from across the force are working hard to trace Georgian.

Undated handout composite photo issued by Staffordshire Police of Georgian Constantin who police are looking for in connection with the death of Valentina Cozma following a fire at a property on Campbell Road, Stoke. Pic Staffordshire Police/PA Wire

‘We are urging anyone who can help us to locate him to get in touch as soon as possible. We believe Georgian has travelled to London and also has links to Southampton. Members of the public should not approach this man, but if you see him, please contact us immediately on 999.’