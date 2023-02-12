Detectives hunting man with Southampton links wanted on suspicion of murder following death of woman in fire
Detectives are seeking a man wanted on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman in a fire.
Staffordshire Police want to speak to Georgian Constantin, 42, from Stoke-on-Trent, in connection with the death of Valentina Cozma, 40, in a blaze on Thursday. Police were called to a report of a fire on Campbell Road, Stoke, at 3.10pm.
READ NOW: Car meet worries
Ms Cozma was also from Stoke-on-Trent, and specially trained officers have been supporting her family. Detective Superintendent Nicki Addison said: ‘Officers from across the force are working hard to trace Georgian.
‘We are urging anyone who can help us to locate him to get in touch as soon as possible. We believe Georgian has travelled to London and also has links to Southampton. Members of the public should not approach this man, but if you see him, please contact us immediately on 999.’
Police also wish to hear from anyone who was in the Campbell Road area between 2pm and 3.30pm on Thursday.