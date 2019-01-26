Detectives quizzing man for indecent exposure near Fratton Park seek two girls who may have witnessed offence 

A MAN, reported to have indecently exposed himself in front of two young children near a health centre, has been arrested by police.

The 48-year-old was apprehended by officers on Friday evening after he allegedly exposed himself near the Sunnyside Medical Centre within the Pompey Centre between Fratton Way and Rodney Road, Milton.

The incident took place at 7.10pm with police claiming that two girls – aged between 10 and 11 – may have witnessed the offence.

The police force say that a woman reported the man and claimed he had appeared to target the girls.

Detectives were still questioning the 48-year-old on Saturday morning and are now eager to trace the pair of youngsters, who might be able to help them with their investigation.

In a direct appeal to parents in the city, a Hampshire police spokeswoman said: ‘If you believe this may have been your child, please call 101 and quote 44190030725.’