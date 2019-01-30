‘Devastated’ family of Fareham man butchered to death say life will never be the same after murder

THE devastated family of murdered Michael Deary have described the ‘hole in their lives’ and how ‘every day is a struggle’.

Cannabis addict Luke Pearce, 17, repeatedly sunk a 20cm knife into 29-year-old Michael at his Omaha flat in Fareham, who was left for dead in a pool of his own blood.

Luke Mikael Pearce, who admitted murdering Michael Deary in Omaha Close, Fareham, and was jailed for 17 years 'Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

Today at Winchester Crown Court, homeless Pearce was sent to jail for 17 years after admitting the murder. He stole £300 from Mr Deary for food and drugs.

Michael’s body was found on August 20 last year decomposing with blood splattered all over his flat following a struggle after the helpless victim had battled in vain for his life.

Even as the victim was slowly dying through blood loss and being unable to breathe, cold-blooded Pearce, who can now be named after The News’ successful application to have a naming ban lifted on the 17-year-old minor, ransacked Mr Deary’s flat and tried to cover up his horrific crime.

As the horrific details of the case were read out in court, the family sat just feet from the motionless baby-faced teenager who had taken the life of their ‘kind, caring and loving’ family member.

Speaking outside court, the family did not want to comment on the sentence or say anything apart from to praise the police. They said: ‘We would like to thank the police, they have been tremendous all the way through.’

During the hearing, though, their feelings on the impact of Michael’s murder were laid bare.

Michael’s mum Tracy Deary, in her victim impact statement, read out by prosecutor Matthew Jewell, said: ‘It has had the most devastating affect. It is very difficult to continue with everyday life. Every day there is a reminder he is no longer around.’

Referring to improvements in Michael’s outlook after he had battled depression for years, Tracy said there had been an upturn in affairs. ‘He was battling his demons and everyone thought he was doing really well,’ she said.

Emily Deary, Michael’s sister, described her brother as the ‘single most influential person on her life’ who was ‘kind, caring and loving’ and ‘cared for everyone else when he should have been caring for himself’.

She added: ‘It has had a devastating effect on the whole family, especially knowing that he was left for dead and had no way out. I feel empty and in pieces and guilty that I was not able to help him.

‘Mum cries uncontrollably every day. It has left a hole in our lives.’

Brother William Deary said he feels like a ‘cold, broken shell’ and revealed how everyday tasks like picking up a knife would remind him of his brother. ‘We’re all struggling to continue as a family. Michael was caring and did all he could to help others,’ he said.