‘Devious’ stalker behind Spotted Portsmouth jailed for launching ‘psychological warfare’ against victim

The ‘devious’ stalker behind Spotted Portsmouth who plagued a woman’s life for seven months has been jailed for almost two years.

Obsessed Paul Nelson, 46, of Western Parade, Southsea, was handed the 21-month term today at Portsmouth Crown Court over videolink.

Nelson, who runs the Facebook page Spotted Portsmouth, put his head in his hands as the judge said he would jail him, branding Nelson as a ‘devious’ stalker who left his victim considering fleeing the city.

As reported, Nelson’s stalking including hacking into the victim’s Gmail account, turning up in the street shouting at her and even turning up as she was about to give blood at the Mountbatten Centre in Stamshaw.

Sentencing, Recorder Gordon Bebb QC said Nelson carried out ‘psychological warfare’.

He said: ‘In my judgement your stalking was calculated, persistent, devious and determined.

‘And you showed... a degree of expertise in accessing her accounts and sites and covering your tracks.’

He added: ‘It was no less than psychological warfare and directly intimidating.’

And the judge said Nelson showed little remorse, adding: ‘In my judgement the only remorse you have shown is in being caught.’

The court heard how the victim, 31, was left feeling a ‘black cloud’ was over her

A lifetime restraining order bans him from contacting the woman and from going to parts of Southsea, including Palmerston Road between Osborne Road and Clarence Parade, and the section of Clarendon Road between Palmerston Road and The Vale.

Mitigating, Charlotte Hole said Nelson’s stalking began as a way of monitoring harassment allegations made against him in 2015.

Ms Hole said: ‘He accepts this matter developed into an obsession.’

The court heard Nelson, who suffers from anxiety and depression, started drinking after his father was diagnosed with cancer and died in 2013, and his mother suffered from dementia and died.

Property developers bought the home he had lived in for 20 years and a previous harassment conviction in 2014 led to him losing his job of 22 years at the Wedgewood Rooms in Albert Road.

The court heard how Nelson previously posted a photo of a man’s genitals on Spotted Portsmouth in ‘revenge’ over a dispute about a barmaid.

The defendant previously admitted harassment over the incident in 2014.

Nelson denies any wrongdoing dating back to 2015 involving the stalking victim.