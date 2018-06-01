Diet pills death trial involving Gosport pair hears from nutritionist

A BULIMIC student who died after taking a toxic slimming aid she bought online had seemed ‘defeated’ and ‘fragile’ in the weeks before her death, a court has heard.

Two people from Gosport are on trial accused of the manslaughter of Eloise Parry, 21, who died in April 2015 after taking eight diet pills containing the highly toxic chemical Dinitrophenol (DNP).

The jury heard nutritionist Sally Cowman met her several times. Recalling an informal meeting on April 9, Ms Cowman told Inner London Crown Court: ‘She [Ms Parry] just seemed defeated. She looked fragile and that her spirit was broken. She still thought she was overweight.’

Albert Huynh, 33, from Northolt, north-west London, Bernard Rebelo, 30, and Mary Roberts, 32, both from Gosport, deny two counts each of manslaughter, and one count each of supplying an unsafe food.

Roberts denies a further charge of money laundering by allegedly transferring £20,000 for and on behalf of Rebelo.

