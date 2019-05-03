Disgraced Chichester computer operator jailed after paedophile found with 3,400 horrific images 

A DISGRACED paedophile was locked away for three years after he was found with 3,400 horrific abuse images of children.

Ian Crockford, 47, a computer operator, of Graydon Avenue, Chichester, pleaded guilty to possession and distribution of indecent images of children at Hove Crown Court.

The sick offender was finally brought to justice after an intelligence led investigation – showing Crockford had been accessing images of the ‘worst kind’ for more than a decade.

He will be a registered sex offender for life and was given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) to last until a further court order, severely restricting his access to children and computers.

None of the images are believed to be of local children and there is no evidence of any contact offending.

Crockford was arrested at his former address in Charmandean Road, Worthing, in August 2018 when computer and related equipment was seized for examination.

Officers then discovered Crockford’s disturbing catalogue of images.

Detective sergeant Lou Hays said:’Our investigation showed that Crockford had been accessing child abuse images of the worst kind for at least 10 years. Every image is in effect an abuse of individual children and a criminal offence in its own right.’​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​