Disgraced solicitor with 'attraction towards young girls' struck off for sex assaults

A SOLICITOR with an ‘attraction towards young girls’ has been struck off.

Donald Ramsbottom, 59, admitted two charges of sexual assault and making an indecent photograph of a child.

It comes after he was handed a four-month jail term suspended for two years after grooming and sending ‘inappropriate’ Facebook messages.

The Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal struck off Ramsbottom, from Hayling Island, after he agreed with the Solicitors Regulation Authority that his offences were too serious for him to remain.

A judgment from the tribunal said: ‘(Ramsbottom) has been convicted of serious offences of a sexual nature.

‘In relation to culpability, all of his convictions arose from conduct over which he had direct control and which would not be expected of a solicitor.'

The disgraced solicitor, of more than 30 years’ experience, agreed he failed to act with integrity and failing to behave in a way that maintains trust the public puts in him.

At a sentencing hearing at Portsmouth Crown Court last October judge Timothy Mousley QC said: ‘You are someone who is highly thought of and you have contributed a great deal to society over the years.

‘You are a responsible and caring father, much loved by your children, and you have had a successful career, that is now at an end.

‘You are taking steps already to address the attraction which you have towards young girls, that does not seem to be an attraction that you have had for a long time, so far as your life is concerned.’

He must pay £1,120 costs to the Solicitors Regulation Authority.

In October Ramsbottom was ordered to sign the sex offenders' register for seven years. A sexual harm prevention order restricts his internet access for seven years. He must pay £115 victim surcharge and £350 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service.