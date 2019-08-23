Dispersal order issued for Old Portsmouth this weekend after Hot Walls riots

A dispersal zone has been put in place for Old Portsmouth this weekend following rioting by teenagers last month.

Police have authorised the zone from 10am on Saturday to 9.59am on Monday August 26.

Youths at the Hotwalls in Old Portsmouth on July 25.

The order gives a police officer the power to demand that a person leaves the area for a 48-hour period and does not return.

If the person does not comply with the order they are committing a criminal offence.

An order was previously put in place at the end of July after a large group of up to 100 youngsters smashed bottles, fought in the streets and rode their bikes in front of traffic.

Five teenagers were arrested by police.

Police said the rioting was sparked by teenagers being told not to jump into the sea from the top of the Hot Walls – an activity known as ‘tombstoning’.

Neighbourhood Inspector Marcus Cator previously said: ‘We have been aware of anti-social behaviour issues and concerns over public safety in terms of people jumping or tomb stoning into the water at that location over a long period of time.’

A tweet from Portsmouth Police today said: ‘Please be respectful to local residents if you are visiting the area or you will be dealt with.’