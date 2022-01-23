Dispersal order issued in Rowner after anti-social behaviour in the area as police warn: ‘breach of the order could result in arrest’
GOSPORT police have issued a dispersal order in Rowner following anti-social behaviour in the area.
Sunday, 23rd January 2022, 4:47 pm
The order, which is in place for 48 hours, means that persons acting in an anti-social manner in the area bordered by Grange Road, Rowner Road and the Alver River can be dispersed.
In a Facebook post, Gosport police said: ‘Breach of the order could result in arrest.
‘Children will be taken home.’
A dispersal order means that police can ask a group of two or more people to leave a particular area if they are doing something wrong.