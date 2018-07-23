Disqualified driver had no seat belt or insurance

A BANNED driver caught on the roads without a seatbelt and insurance has been dealt with in court.

Portsmouth magistrates imposed six points on Peadar O'Maolmhuaidh's licence after he was stopped in Orchard Road, Southsea, on October 21 last year.

He admitted driving without insurance, driving while banned and not wearing a seatbelt.

The 60-year-old, of Broad Street, Denny, Stirling, Scotland, was fined £120 for driving while disqualified with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Magistrates also fined him £25 for having no seat belt on.

O'Maolmhuaidh's pleas were taken into account when he was sentenced.