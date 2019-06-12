A TV celebrity has been banned from the roads for six months after being caught speeding and using his phone behind the wheel.

Nick Knowles, host of DIY SOS, has also been fined almost £1,500 after being sentenced at Cheltenham Magistrates' Court today.

Nick Knowles leaves Cheltenham Magistrates' Court, Cheltenham, after being banned from driving for six months. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

The presenter and former I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! previously admitted exceeding 70mph in his Range Rover on the A417 Brockworth Bypass, while using his mobile phone, on January 28.

Knowles, 56, told magistrates that he had a hands-free kit in his car but was holding his phone due to a "dodgy power lead".

He received six points on his licence for the offence, which resulted in a driving ban as he already had six points on it.

The court heard he was driving at 85mph when he was caught by a police mobile speed camera.

Presiding justice Andrew Hill told Knowles, from Cirencester, Gloucestershire, the ban would be enforced as it would not cause him ‘exceptional hardship’.

Mr Hill told him: ‘We take into account that you have shown remorse.

‘We will disqualify you from driving today and you will be disqualified from driving for six months.

‘From this moment in time, you are not able to drive any motor vehicle in any public place.’

Knowles asked: ‘I can drive home, right?’

Mr Hill replied: ‘No.’

Knowles then told him: ‘I'm joking.’

Speaking after the case, Knowles said: "For me, this was a wake-up call and me putting my phone in the boot of my car now stops the temptation.