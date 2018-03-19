DO NOT WEB – ALREADY ONLINE***

OWNERS of a newly-opened bike shop were devastated after thieves ransacked their store and stole valuable stock.

Gabriel Cycles in Widley, Waterlooville, was rocked on Wednesday night after raiders broke into its premises.

Thieves made off with a number of bicycles, accessories and cash from a till in the spree – which a store spokesperson has since described as ‘the majority of valuable stock’.

Police confirmed they were called to a report of a burglary at the London Road store at 7.48pm on Wednesday.

In a message posted to Gabriel Cycles’ Facebook page, a spokesperson said: ‘It was with real sadness that we found out Gabriel Cycles was broken into on Wednesday evening.

‘The majority of valuable stock was taken including customers’ bikes which were in for repairs.

‘Items taken were of considerable value but what is even more painful is the work and effort put into making the independent shop what it was, in only its second week of trading, was ruined in just one night.’

A previous post showed a forensics officer investigating the premises after the raid, captioned: ‘Forensics in the house.....there [sic] gonna catch you you scum...’

As police investigations into the incident continue, no arrests have been made at this stage.