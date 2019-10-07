Do you know this man? E-fit released after three men burgle Portsmouth home

Have your say

A MAN is wanted by police in connection with an aggravated burglary in Portsmouth last month.

Hampshire Constabulary has produced an e-fit of a the man, following an incident at a house in Hawthorn Crescent, Cosham, at about 8.45pm on Sunday, September 22.

This e-fit has been released by police investigating a violent burglary in Hawthron Crescent, Cosham. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

A man called at the house, before entering with two other men.

The trio then threatened a 75-year-old man and 59-year-old woman inside before running from the house, having taken a watch.

The other two men were described as white and between 5ft 6in and 5ft 8in, wearing dark jackets and baseball caps.

They were slim and between 25 and 33 years old.

A spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We are keen to speak with anyone with information about this incident, but would also like to identify the man in the E-fit.

‘Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44190339133.’

