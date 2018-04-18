Do you recognise these men? E-fit images after teen has bike stolen at knifepoint

POLICE have released e-fit images of two men they want to speak to after a robbery in Portchester.

A 15-year-old boy had his bike stolen by three men on Sunday, April 8.

The victim was walking with a friend on The Hillway between 3.30am and 4am on the Sunday when he was approached by three men.

One man produced a knife and demanded the victim’s black and orange GT Avalanche mountain bike, before taking the bike and walking off.

No-one was hurt.

The first man was white, 5ft 8in, in his late teens and wearing a black woolly hat, black top, black trousers, and black Gazelle trainers.

The second man was white, 5ft 9in, again in his late teens and wearing a black North Face hooded jacket which had a grey hood, pale green tracksuit bottoms, and white Air Max trainers, with thin light brown or blonde hair worn forward and to the side of his face. He was carrying a knife which he rested on the handlebars of his bike.

The third man was white, 6ft 1in, wearing a black parka style jacket, blue and white tracksuit bottoms, and white Nike Air Max trainers.

The e-fits of the first two men can be seen above.

If you saw the men in the area or anything suspicious call Det Con Samantha Barber at Fratton police station on 101, quoting the crime reference number 44180128322.