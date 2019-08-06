Dog seriously injured by motorbike being illegally ridden in Hampshire woods

A DOG was left needing surgery after being seriously injured by a motorbike being illegally ridden in woodland.

The incident happened at around 10.30am on Sunday in Lords Wood in Southampton and the animal was seriously injured as a result.

Do you recognise this man? Police want to identify them. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

A woman in her 50s from Southampton was walking her Pointer Cross in the woods when a man on a trial bike collided with her pet.

The animal has since had to undergo surgery.

Police have released an image of a man they would like to identify as part of Operation Torque.

In a statement on Facebook, Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Operation Torque is our response to anti-social and criminal use of motorcycles in the Millbrook, Coxford and Lordshill areas.

‘We know that off-road motorcycles, scrambler and trial-type bikes are often being ridden dangerously and illegally in green spaces like Lords Wood and Mansel Park and with the community’s help, we have been able to prosecute those committing offences, serve notices on first-time offenders, and seize bikes from those under The Road Traffic Act.

‘We could not do this without support from the local community submitting information to us to help us take action. We continue to ask for images, videos, names, descriptions and locations via our dedicated mailbox, or calling 101.

‘Following the incident that happened at 10.30am on Sunday, the owner of the dog was able to take a picture of the man we are looking to trace in connection with this incident.’

If you recognise the man call police on 101 and quote 44190274581.

Alternatively, you can email operation.torque@hampshire.pnn.police.uk