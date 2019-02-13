Dog walker nearly loses thumb in vicious attack as he tried to separate fighting animals

A DOG walker trying to split up a fight between his pet and a huge dog suffered a severed thumb when he was bitten.

The 51-year-old man was walking with his son and dog in Heron Way, Gosport, late at night.

They were walking near garages at the end of Heron Way when another dog ran up to them on 10.40pm on February 2.

That animal attacked the victim’s dog and as the man separated the two animals his hand was bitten by the unknown dog.

A man then arrived from the same direction as the dog and took the animal away.

Hampshire police said the victim required hospital treatment and a subsequent operation on his thumb.

Officers want to speak to the other dog’s owner. He described as being white, in his mid-50s and with slightly receding, very short grey hair and grey stubble. He was around 6ft tall and slim.

He left walking towards Brookers Lane.

The animal was said to have also had grey markings on its muzzle.

PC Jonathan Needham said: ‘Gosport is usually a safe place for dog owners to walk their pets. We’re keen to hear from anyone who can help us, so that we can establish the details of what happened from all of the parties involved.’

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting reference 44190040549.

Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where information can be left anonymously.