Dog walker threatened with knife near Portsdown Hill

A DOG walker was punched in the face and threatened with a knife near Portsdown Hill.

The 20-year-old victim was walking their dog on grass between London Road and the top of Drayton Lane, down the hill from the George Inn, when he was approached by a man asking for help locating a missing dog.

After agreeing to help and walking off to begin searching, the victim turned around to find the man holding a flick knife. He demanded the victim’s mobile phone.

A scuffle then broke out and the victim was punched before getting away. Nothing was stolen.

The incident happened around 11.20am on Wednesday.

The man was white, 5ft 9ins, slim with a broad upper body and short dark hair.

He was holding a dog lead and may have cuts or bruising to his face from the scuffle.

He was wearing a black Adidas Originals jumper with a white logo and grey sweat pants.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting 44180240269.