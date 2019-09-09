Dramatic CCTV shows gang dousing cash machine in petrol in failed robbery bid

A GANG wearing white overalls doused a cash machine in petrol but failed to set it alight before going on to attack it with a crowbar for 15 minutes.

CCTV footage shows a person pouring a petrol can on to the machine at the front of a shop in Stubbington and setting a trail before setting it alight.

Criminals wearing white overalls with their faces masked doused a cash machine in petrol at the Welcome store in Cuckoo Lane in Stubbington at around 1.40am on September 9 before failing to blow it out of the wall. They then attacked it with a crowbar for 15 minutes but failed to get away with the machine.

Gang members appear to put out the fire after it fails to explode the cash machine on the wall at the Welcome store, in Cuckoo Lane, just after 1.40am this morning.

One gang member then attacks the machine with a crowbar sending sparks flying and leaving it badly damaged as another masked person waits with a cable attached to a nearby waiting vehicle.

Sarah Hunt, who manages the shop, said it was ‘lucky’ the building didn’t go up in flames - with her 21-year-old son living in the flat above the store.

She said: ‘The lady who runs our bakery discovered the damage at around 6.15am this morning.

‘It looks like they tried to blow the machine out of the wall using petrol.

‘We’re lucky the whole building didn’t catch fire.’

A Welcome store was closed in Cuckoo Lane, Stubbington, on Monday, September 9 after damage was done its cash machine overnight. Picture: Richard Lemmer

Stubbington resident Andy Wilson was walking his dog when he came across the damage.

He said: ‘It’s horrible.

‘If you believe what you read on Facebook, there’s been a lot of low level crime in the area over the summer.

‘But nothing like this.’

The cash machine remains out of use, and the Welcome store has reopened.

Welcome is a franchise of the Southern Co-op.

A spate of ram raids at cash machines hit the area late last year.

Several men were jailed for their roles in raiding a Denmead store's cash machine using a digger.