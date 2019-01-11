Drink-drive teenager crashed parents' car on the A3(M) at Waterlooville  

TEENAGER Ewan Whyte appeared in the dock quiet and clearly befuddled as he admitted drink-driving.

Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court heard the 19-year-old supermarket worker was caught by Hampshire police officers after crashing his parents’ Ford off the A3(M) on December 21.

Police who found him still in the driver’s seat breath tested him and that revealed he had 44 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The limit is 35.

Magistrate Charlotte Carter fined Whyte, who lives with his mum, £150 with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs, and a 12-month ban.

Whyte, of Jubillee Road, Waterlooville, had to be ordered to take his hands out of his pockets by magistrates as he appeared dazed and confused in the dock yesterday morning.

Prosecutor Liam Hunter showed magistrates the 04 plate Ford Fiesta Whyte was driving crashed in a ditch by the roadside of the A3(M) at junction 3 for Waterlooville.

Asked by magistrates if he had anything to say for himself the unrepresented teenager said he did not.

He pleaded guilty yesterday – his first appearance in court. He has no previous convictions. Posting at 1.30am shortly after the crash, Hampshire police tweeted: ‘Another night shift... another collision (fortunately no injuries)... another driver over the drink drive limit.

‘When will people ever learn?’

Sgt Rob Heard previously warned of the dangers of drink and drugs. He said: ‘It impairs your driving ability and reactions, the consequences are devastating and your thoughtless actions ruin innocent lives.’