A driver has been arrested after drink-driving in Hampshire early this morning.

A shocking video published on Twitter by Hampshire Constabulary shows the vehicle on the A34 after a report it was swerving between lanes.

In the clip the car is shown travelling at about 90mph while quickly switching lanes.

The vehicle then slows down to nearly 20mph as a police car approaches from behind.

READ MORE: Man charged with aggravated burglary by Hampshire police

In a post on the Hants Roads Policing account, officers confirmed the incident was first reported at 7.24am today.

The car on the A34. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

Shortly after the driver was stopped and arrested after they failed to provide a breath sample.

They were taken to custody where the driver gave a sample, which was 62 micrograms per 190 millilitres of breath. – nearly double the legal limit of 35.

READ MORE: ‘Idiot’ criticised for dumping waste at Portsdown Hill