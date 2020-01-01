A driver has been arrested after drink-driving in Hampshire early this morning.
A shocking video published on Twitter by Hampshire Constabulary shows the vehicle on the A34 after a report it was swerving between lanes.
In the clip the car is shown travelling at about 90mph while quickly switching lanes.
The vehicle then slows down to nearly 20mph as a police car approaches from behind.
In a post on the Hants Roads Policing account, officers confirmed the incident was first reported at 7.24am today.
Shortly after the driver was stopped and arrested after they failed to provide a breath sample.
They were taken to custody where the driver gave a sample, which was 62 micrograms per 190 millilitres of breath. – nearly double the legal limit of 35.
