DRINK-DRIVER Carolyn Roberts has been fined a total of £235.

The 46-year-old admitted drink-driving in Centre Way, Park Gate, on March 5.

A test revealed she had with 82 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The limit is 35.

Portsmouth magistrates banned Roberts, of Grassymead, Fareham, from driving for 20 months and fined her £120. She was also told to pay £85 prosecution costs and a £30 victim surcharge.