Have your say

A DRINK-DRIVER has been fined £80 and banned for a year.

Ahmed Meile A Almeile, 39, was caught in Anglesea Road, Portsmouth, on January 18.

Portsmouth magistrates ordered him to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

A breath test showed Almeile, of High Street, Southampton, had 50 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The limit is 35.

Portsmouth magistrates allowed him to reduce the ban by three months if he completes a driving course by September this year.